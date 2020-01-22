VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 232,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,020. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

