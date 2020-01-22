Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.