Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

