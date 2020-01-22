Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Matrix Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,594 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.