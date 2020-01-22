Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 6,945,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,823. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.