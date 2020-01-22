Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

