Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 15.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.32. 712,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $172.43 and a 1-year high of $262.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

