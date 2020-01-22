Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. 11,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $183.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.