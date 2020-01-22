Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Lessened by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS remained flat at $$53.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 745,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,060. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

