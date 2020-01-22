Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $95.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

