Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $205.81. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,489. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.72 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.