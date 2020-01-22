Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s 6th Largest Position

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $352,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,943,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $304.37. 188,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $239.58 and a twelve month high of $305.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

