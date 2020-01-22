Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,508,000.

BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,231. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

