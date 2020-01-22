Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

