Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.