VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $5,383.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,604.69 or 1.00147994 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033100 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,413,414 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

