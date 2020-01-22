VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Capitalization Tops $4.96 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $43,601.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00331090 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,846,703,369 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com.

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

