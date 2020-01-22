Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

