Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $21,857.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00060742 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

