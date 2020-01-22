Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.52 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 109.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00006010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Trade By Trade, QBTC and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 190% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.01941077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.03988021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00671843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00745300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00106880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00599070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,111,447 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, QBTC, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

