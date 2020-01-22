Viacoin Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $62,684.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00672298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,333 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

