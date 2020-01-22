VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

