Victrex (LON:VCT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Victrex (LON:VCT) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

VCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,271.50 ($29.88).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.97) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,456.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

