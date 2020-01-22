VIDY (VIDY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.90 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. VIDY has a market cap of $6.43 million and $2.90 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.05506310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

