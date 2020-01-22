VikkyToken (VIKKY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,785.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $6,865.00 and approximately $18,785.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

