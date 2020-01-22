Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 5,129,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.