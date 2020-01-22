Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,121.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in Virtusa by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTU stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

