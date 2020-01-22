Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

