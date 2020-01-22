Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

V stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $208.78. 2,679,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 114,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

