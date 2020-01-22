Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $209.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

