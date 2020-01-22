VisionX Price Tops $0.0001 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, VisionX has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. VisionX has a market cap of $190,206.00 and $12,330.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

