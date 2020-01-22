Vitae 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98,158.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $12.68 million and $98,158.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005553 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

