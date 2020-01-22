Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.36 ($36.47).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.84 ($28.88). 1,618,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.11.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.