Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Sells $498,492.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $498,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE VSLR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSLR. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

