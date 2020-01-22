Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 27,496 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 27,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $247,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VSLR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

