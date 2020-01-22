Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $814,968.35 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 364,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

