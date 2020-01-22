VULCANO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $62,293.00 and $9.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

