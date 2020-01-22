W Bradley Bickham Sells 676 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 87,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

