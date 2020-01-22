W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,015.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $792,706.00 and $115,015.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

