Wagerr (WGR) Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $14,534.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000920 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,115,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,736,064 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

