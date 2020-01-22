Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 1,766,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

