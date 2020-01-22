Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $116.31. 2,827,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.