Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.