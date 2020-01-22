Wanchain Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

