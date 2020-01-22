Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,858. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

