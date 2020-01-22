Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00009934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Indodax and Cryptohub. Waves has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and approximately $60.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,937,710 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Cryptohub, Huobi, Kuna, Exmo, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Liqui, Exrates, COSS, HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex, Coinbe, Binance, Gate.io, Coinrail, OKEx, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.