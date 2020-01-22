WaykiChain Price Hits $0.13 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68. WaykiChain has a market cap of $23.97 million and $922,106.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

