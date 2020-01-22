Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,071. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 368,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,798. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.86. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -226.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.