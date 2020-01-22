Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,613 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,360. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.