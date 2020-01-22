Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $155.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.